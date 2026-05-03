C’est La Vie

French maisons are no longer testing the waters—they’re building retail ecosystems in India with sharply defined offerings, price points, and experiences. At Mumbai’s Galeries Lafayette Mumbai, the edit is expansive and deliberately indulgent. Think Givenchy and Jacquemus handbags in the ₹1.5-3 lakh range. The beauty floor doubles down on premiumisation, with serums and creams from global luxury labels such as Diptyque, Guerlain, and La Prairie priced between ₹ 8,000 and ₹40,000. It’s a space built for big-ticket buying.

In Delhi, Baccarat Flagship Delhi leans into heirloom luxury. The store’s centrepieces—signature crystal chandeliers—can exceed ₹15-20 lakh, while vases, tumblers, and wine glasses begin around ₹25,000 and climb upwards of ₹1 lakh per set. On the beauty axis, Chanel’s expanded presence via Nykaa has sharpened its retail edge. Alongside classics like Chanel No. 5 (₹12,000-18,000), the offering includes Les Exclusifs fragrances priced upwards of ₹20,000, high-performance skincare in the ₹10,000-35,000 bracket, and makeup staples like lipsticks and foundations starting around ₹4,000-8,000—positioned for both entry-level luxury buyers and seasoned loyalists.

New entrant Briston taps into a different rhythm of consumption. Its watches—₹30,000 to ₹80,000—offer a more relaxed, everyday luxury: acetate cases, NATO straps, and a design language that sits between sport and polish. Beyond these, the broader French wave is increasingly visible across categories—fine jewellery, couture-adjacent ready-to-wear, and niche fragrances—each calibrated to India’s evolving appetite for both statement pieces and collectible luxury. What stands out is the clarity: you know what you’re buying, how much you’re spending, and the world you’re buying into.