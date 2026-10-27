The Edge of Provocation

We spoke with Misra to learn more.

What makes this specific collection a defining moment for the brand?

HUEMN goes on the runway only when there is something to say. Seasons have never really concerned us If there is nothing to say, I'd rather stay in the studio and keep working. But this time, with everything that is happening around the world, it felt like the right moment to be present. Not to make a statement for the sake of it, but to say something the only way we know, through our art.

What stories run through this collection?

The idea is to reimagine athleisure. A consistent HUEMN code that surfaces here is the juxtaposition of beauty and terror, reinforced across surfaces, themes, visual moods and techniques. It's open to interpretation: I'm creating what I want to, or what I'm inspired by. So, the process is much more inward rather than what people may perceive.

Are there specific techniques, surface developments, or statement pieces in this line that mark a complete departure from past collections?

Yes, while some codes are signature to the house, others are, of course, newer additions. The mummy-inspired top in particular is one such interesting piece, which is entirely bandaged. This top first appeared as a concept in 2013 and has now resurfaced after 12-13 years. Another idea is the use of hair, which started about a year ago.