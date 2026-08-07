Operation Safed Sagar Review: The Kargil Series That Gets It Right | Rough Cut

Is Operation Safed Sagar the most balanced and compelling Kargil War series yet? In this episode of Rough Cut, Kaveri Bamzai reviews Netflix’s Operation Safed Sagar—a gripping six-part series that explores the Indian Air Force’s role in the Kargil War while offering a nuanced look at the political and military decisions on both sides of the border.

From aerial combat and geopolitical tensions to powerful performances and authentic storytelling, here’s why this series stands out from the usual war dramas. Watch the full review to find out why Operation Safed Sagar deserves a place on your weekend watchlist.