Rajat Kapoor on Theatre, Cinema & Why Stars Don’t Guarantee Success | The Thing With Feathers

Acclaimed actor, filmmaker and theatre director Rajat Kapoor joins Kaveree to discuss his latest theatrical production, The Thing With Feathers, an experimental play set against the backdrop of the first half of the 20th century. From collaborative storytelling and improvisation to the challenges of independent filmmaking, Kapoor reflects on why theatre is thriving while meaningful cinema struggles to find screens.

He also shares his thoughts on OTT platforms, the obsession with stars, the lasting impact of Aankhon Dekhi, and why creating honest art matters more than chasing commercial success. Watch this insightful conversation on storytelling, history, theatre, and the future of Indian cinema.

