Chris Pratt turns executive producer for sci-fi thriller 'The Tomorrow War'

By Express News Service

Chris Pratt will be turning executive producer for The Tomorrow War in which he is also starring as the lead. The film, directed by Chris McKay of The Lego Batman Movie fame, also stars Yvonne Strahovski, JK Simmons and Betty Gilpin.

Interestingly, the film was previously titled Ghostdraft and Pratt took to Instagram where he said that the title was changed because of various reasons and listed a number of titles that the team discussed before zeroing on The Tomorrow War.

The film is set in the future where humans wage a war against aliens and the chances of humanity surviving rests in the hands of a warrior. The Tomorrow War is currently being shot in Iceland and Atlanta.