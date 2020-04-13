Actress Elizabeth Hurley says lockdown has shattered her hopes to find love

By PTI

LONDON: Actor Elizabeth Hurley says she wants to fall in love 'madly' but the ongoing lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic has scuppered her hopes.

The British star said she would start her search for a partner after things come back to normal.

'I'd love to fall madly in love with someone, which certainly won't happen whilst I'm locked down with blood relatives.

"Maybe when it's over I'll put my headlamps on full beam and make an effort, Hurley told Hello magazine.

The 54-year-old actor has previously been in a relationship with actor Hugh Grant, cricketer Shane Warne, and was married to businessman Arun Nayar.