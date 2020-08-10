STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
There are different evolutions to my character in 'Wonder Woman 1984': Kristen Wiig

Actor Kristen Wiig has teased that her role of antagonist Cheetah in the much-anticipated 'Wonder Woman 1984'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Kristen Wiig has teased that her role of antagonist Cheetah in the much-anticipated 'Wonder Woman 1984' will go through 'different evolutions'.

In DC Comics, the character of Cheetah is feline-esque with strength and speed to make her Wonder Woman's worthy adversary.

"There are different evolutions to my character. I will leave you with that,' Wiig said in an interview with InStyle.

In the Warner Bros.movie, directed by Patty Jenkins, Wiig will face off actor Gal Gadot's titular superhero. The movie also features actors Chris Pine and Pedro Pascal. Wiig said for a superhero nerd like her, it was dream come true to work on the second installment in the 'Wonder Woman' franchise.

"I'm a superhero nerd, so this is my dream. I've always wanted to have superpowers. It was all very secretive. I went out to London to test for it, which was one of the most nerve-racking things of my life. After that, Patty and I met for a drink and really hit it off. I didn't hear anything for a while when I got home, so I flipped out when I got the part," the 'Bridesmaids' star said detailing her casting process.

The 46-year-old actor said she never imagined starring in a superhero movie at this age.

"I never thought I'd get the chance to be in one of those movies,I'm in my 40s, and I'm not known for being this type of actor. I would look around the set and think, 'I can't believe I'm in this'."

'Wonder Woman 1984' is scheduled to be released on October 2.

