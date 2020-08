By Express News Service

20th Century Fox is one of the well-known film studio brands across the world. Now, Disney, which acquired Fox assets last year for a whopping $71 billion is rebranding 20th Century Fox to 20th Television.

However, the new logo and title card will be similar to the old one without the word ‘Fox’ and ‘Century’. According to reports, the new logo will show up on TV series from September. The older series, on the other hand, will retain the original logo and title card.