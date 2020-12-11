'The Secrets We Keep' to release in India on December 18

By Express News Service

The Joel Kinnaman and Noomi Rapace-starrer, The Secrets We Keep, will hit the Indian screens on December 18.

The Yuval Adler directorial is a suspense thriller that revolves around a woman seeking vengeance. The film explores the premise of a Romanian Holocaust survivor crossing paths with a supposed German soldier who she thinks might have caused her and her family a lot of pain.

It tackles subjects like revenge, redemption, murder and life in the post World War society. It also stars Chris Messina and Amy Seimetz. The film is being brought to India by PVR Pictures.