'Star Wars' actor Jeremy Bulloch dies

According to The Guardian, the actor passed away on Thursday at a hospital in London after years of living with Parkinson's disease.

Published: 18th December 2020 01:03 PM

General view of the Los Angeles premiere of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' at the Shrine.

General view of the Los Angeles premiere of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' at the Shrine. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDONG: English actor Jeremy Bulloch, who played bounty hunter Boba Fett in George Lucas' original "Star Wars" trilogy, has died.

He was 75. According to The Guardian, the actor passed away on Thursday at a hospital in London after years of living with Parkinson's disease.

His agent said his death was due to "health complications".

"He died peacefully, in hospital, surrounded by his family. Jeremy was best-known for the role of Boba Fett in the original 'Star Wars' trilogy.

"He had a long and happy career spanning more than 45 years. He was devoted to his wife, three sons and 10 grandchildren and they will miss him terribly.

We ask that their privacy be respected at this very difficult time," the agent said in a statement.

Born in Market Harborough, Leicestershire, Bulloch broke into limelight with his portrayal of Boba Fett in Lucas' "The Empire Strikes Back" in 1980 and "Return of the Jedi" in 1983.

The actor had a lengthy career, appearing in several films and television shows, including James Bond movie "Octopussy", "Doctor Who" and "Robin of Sherwood".

Many actors from the "Star Wars", including Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams and director Lucas, paid tributes to Bulloch on social media.

Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the series, said in a post on Twitter, "Jeremy Bulloch was the quintessential English gentleman.

A fine actor, delightful company & so kind to everyone lucky enough to meet or work with him." "I will deeply miss him & am so grateful to have known him. RIP DearJeremy," he added.

Williams, who essayed the role of Lando Calrissian, posted, "Today we lost the best bounty hunter in the galaxy, RIP Jeremy Bulloch Boba Fett." Lucas said Bulloch did justice to the character of Boba Fett by bringing a "perfect combination of mystery and menace" to his performance.

"In addition, Jeremy was a true gentleman who was very supportive of 'Star Wars' and its fans, and I'm very grateful for his contributions to the saga and its legacy," he added.

Daniel Logan, who portrayed a young version of Boba Fett in the 2002 prequel "Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones", also remembered the star on Instagram.

"RIP legend I'll never forget all you've taught me.!! I'll love you forever. !! Conventions won't be the same without you may the force be with you always," he said.

Pedro Pascal, the star of Disney Plus series "The Mandalorian", wrote on Twitter, "#RIP #JeremyBulloch #MayTheForceBeWithYou" The official Twitter account of "Star Wars" tweeted, "He will be remembered not only for his iconic portrayal of the legendary character, but also for his warmth and generous spirit which have become an enduring part of his rich legacy."

Jeremy Bulloch Boba Fett George Lucas Star Wars trilogy
