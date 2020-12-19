STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'Enola Homes' actress Millie Bobby Brown to star in 'The Electric State', Russo Brothers to direct

The Russo Brothers will direct the film, which is an adaptation of Simon Stalenhag's graphic novel of the same title.

Published: 19th December 2020 05:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 05:05 PM   |  A+A-

Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown (Photo| AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Enola Holmes" star Millie Bobby Brown is teaming up with "Avengers: Endgame" duo Anthony and Joe Russo for Universal Pictures' "The Electric State".

The Russo Brothers will direct the film, which is an adaptation of Simon Stalenhag's graphic novel of the same title, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Brown, known for starring in Netflix's hit series "Stranger Things", will feature as a teenage girl in an alternative future who realises that a strange but sweet robot who comes to her has actually been sent by her missing brother.

ALSO READ | Dhanush joins cast of Russo brothers' 'The Gray Man'

She and the robot set out to find the brother in an imaginative world of humans mixing with all manner of robots, uncovering a grand conspiracy in the process.

"We're thrilled to have this deal with Universal who has committed to a theatrical release of 'Electric State'.

"This is incredible news for us as filmmakers, and for audiences around the world who want an opportunity to experience films in theatres again.

This is also a positive sign that, as vaccines become available, the theatrical market is returning," the Russo Brothers said in a statement.

The filmmaker duo will also produce the movie through their banner AGBO alongside Mike Larocca.

Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, who have collaborated with the the Russo Brothers on films such as "Captain America: Winter Soldier", "Captain America: Civil War" and two "Avengers" movies, will adapt Stalenhag's novel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Enola Homes Millie Bobby Brown The Russo Brothers The Electric State
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia. (Photo | AP)
'The OTP to forget is 49204084041': Cricket world reacts after India collapse to its lowest Test score
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Kabul blast: Large car bomb kills nine, injures 20 people
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi temperature touches 3.4 degrees but protesting farmers undeterred
Gallery
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
Netflix shows dominate the list as the year of 'binge-watching' hooked more viewers to screens inside their residences due to the pandemic. Check out how many of your favourites made it to the top ten here.
Bigg Boss trumps Mirzapur 2: Sex Education, Money Heist among most searched series in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp