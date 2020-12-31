STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Dwayne Johnson receives sentimental Christmas gift

The 'Baywatch' actor took to his Instagram and shared a picture of the gift along with a nostalgic note.

Published: 31st December 2020 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Former wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson, who stepped as 'Dwanta Claus' this Christmas received a sentimental gift from a family friend on Thursday.

The 'Baywatch' actor took to his Instagram and shared a picture of the gift along with a nostalgic note. In the post Dwayne wrote, "I'm extremely hard to buy Christmas gifts for, so sentimental gifts like this mean the world to me." Further telling about the gift he said, "A family friend had this made for me."

The gift that he received was a round paperweight, with a picture of Dwayne as a child with along his father Rocky Johnson, who passed away earlier this year.

Remembering the childhood time with his father, due to the nostalgia-filled element of the gift he wrote, "A paper weight to keep on my desk of me and my dad at the gym. I was too young to hit the weights back then, but after his workouts he'd always take me on the wrestling mats and beat my little ass. Those days were important."

"My old man died suddenly, earlier this year. I never had a chance to say goodbye. Fucking 2020 huh?!"

"Still a beautiful gift, I'll cherish," he concluded.

The post from the 'Central Intelligence' star garnered more than five lakh likes within a span of three hours.

The 48-year-old actor had recently turned into his version of Santa Claus - Dwanta Claus - for the Christmas special episode of John Krasinski's 'Some Good News.'

On a professional note, Dwayne Johnson announced sometime back about prepping up to train for the long-anticipated DC film, 'Black Adam'. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dwayne Johnson
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
2020 may be remembered as a grim year globally, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't dampen the hopes and dreams for a brighter and better 2021. (Photo | AP)
Hello 2021: Hopeful for a 'COVID free' year, here's how these countries ushered in the new decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp