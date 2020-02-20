Home Entertainment English

Chris Hemsworth-starrer 'Extraction' to stream on Netflix from April 24

Written by Joe Russo, this will be Russo’s third collaboration with Chris Hemsworth after Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Published: 20th February 2020 10:55 AM

By Express News Service

'Extraction', Chris Hemsworth’s Netflix film, which was previously titled Dhaka is set to stream on Netflix from April 24. Directed by debutant Sam Hargrave, who has previously worked in Atomic Blonde and The Accountant, Extraction is written by Joe Russo.

This will be Russo’s third collaboration with Hemsworth after Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Billed as an action-packed, edge-of-your-seat thriller, Extraction follows Tyler Rake (Hemsworth), a fearless black market mercenary, who embarks on the most deadly extraction of his career when he’s enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord.

Extraction will also feature Indian actor Randeep Hooda in a pivotal role. The cast also includes David Harbour, Golshifteh Farahani, Priyanshu Painyuli, and newcomer Rudhraksh Jaiswal.

Anthony Russo and Joe Russo are producing Extraction through their banner AGBO Films, and so is Hemsworth through his banner Thematic Entertainment, alongside Eric Gitter and Patrick Newall.

TAGS
Netflix Chris Hemsworth Hollywood Sam Hargrave
