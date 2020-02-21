NBC show 'The Blacklist' renewed for season 8

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Crime thriller series "The Blacklist" has been renewed by NBC for an eighth season.

The series features James Spader as Raymond "Red" Reddington, one of the FBI's most wanted fugitives, alongside Megan Boone, Diego Klattenhoff, Harry Lennix, Amir Arison, and Hisham Tawfiq.

"Congratulations to our incredible cast, producers and crew, all of whom continue to reach excellence week in and week out.

We couldn't be more excited to continue Red and Liz's story into season eight," Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents of scripted programming at NBC Entertainment, said in statement to Deadline.

The seventh season of the show will resume on March 20 with two back-to-back episodes.

There are no current plans for season eight to be the show's final season.