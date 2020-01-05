Home Entertainment English

Amazon sets premiere date for Al Pacino-fronted 'Hunters'

The story, set in 1977 New York City, will follow a group of Nazi hunters who discover and work to stop a plot by a group of high-ranking Nazi officers who plan to create a Fourth Reich in the US.

Al Pacino, Hunters

A still from Al-Pacino starring Hunters on Amazon Prime (Photo | YouTube grab)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Amazon drama "Hunters", starring Hollywood veteran Al Pacino in the lead, is getting a Friday release on February 21, the streamer has announced.

Earlier titled "The Hunt", the highly-anticipated conspiracy thriller series has been executive produced by Oscar-winning writer Jordan Peele.

Amazon released the official trailer of the drama on Twitter on January 3.

"This team is more than meets the eye. #HuntersTV comes to Amazon Prime Video February 21," read the tweet's caption.

Created by David Weil, the 10-episode show has been written by David Weil, who will be the co-showrunner alongside Nikki Toscano.

The show also stars Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Greg Austin, Louis Ozawa Changchien, among others.

"Hunters" is produced by Peele's Monkeypaw Productions and Sonar Entertainment.

