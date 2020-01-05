Home Entertainment English

There was strange inherent comfort with Brad Pitt: Leonardo DiCaprio

The actor said they both clicked instantly and were on the same page while portraying their respective characters in the film, which was well-received across the globe.

Published: 05th January 2020 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2020 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio

Actors Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio were last seen in 'Once Upon A Times In Hollyqwood' directed by Quentin Tarantio (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio says working with Brad Pitt on Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" was an incredible experience.

DiCaprio played an ageing, out-of-work actor, Rick Dalton, in the film set in 1960s' Hollywood, while Pitt essayed the part of his stunt double and confidante Cliff Booth.

''What was very interesting about working with Brad was this strange inherent comfort and ease that we really both clicked into day one. It didn't need a lot of prep work. We talked about the script, and we instinctively knew that dynamic and relationship, and who these guys were to one another," the actor, 45, told Deadline.

Calling Pitt, 56, an incredible professional, DiCaprio said they improvised a lot in the film.

"When there is a scene that he has in his head, you hold it as a modern-day type of Shakespeare dialogue. If there's a scene that is in his head that is written a specific way, you say those lines as they're written," he added.

