Home Entertainment English

Tom Hanks says he is playing 'bad guy' in Elvis Presley biopic

The actor, who was feted with the Cecille B DeMille award at the recently concluded Golden Globes ceremony, is playing Presley's shifty talent manager Colonel Tom Parker.

Published: 08th January 2020 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

(Left) Actor Tom Hanks who will play the role of (right) singer Elvis Presley's talent manager Colonel Tom Parker in his upcoming biopic.

(Left) Actor Tom Hanks who will play the role of (right) singer Elvis Presley's talent manager Colonel Tom Parker in his upcoming biopic. (Photos | AP, Youtube screengrab)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: America's sweetheart veteran actor Tom Hanks says he is set to play a "bad guy" in the Elvis Presley biopic and he hopes to prove the naysayers wrong that he can only play the good guy.

The actor, who was feted with the Cecille B DeMille award at the recently concluded Golden Globes ceremony, is playing Presley's shifty talent manager Colonel Tom Parker in Baz Luhrmann's untitled biopic on the legendary musician.

ALSO READ:  Austin Butler to star as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic on musician

Newcomer Austin Butler is playing Presley.

"If all goes according to plan, I'll be playing Colonel Tom Parker to Austin Butler's Elvis Presley and hopefully I will then finally have an answer to all your stupid questions about why I will never play a bad guy.

"I think I'm about to do that. That's who I am playing next," Hanks, 63, said backstage after accepting the honour.

The actor, who will be flying to Australia to shoot the biopic, also sent out "good thoughts to Australia for what's going on down there" in the wake of the devastating bushfires.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tom Hanks Elvis Presley Elvis Presley biopic
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu Governor spoke on the topic 'Vision 2022 : Educating tomorrow's India.' (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2020: Highlights Day 1
A Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions along with different federations is being organised to protest against 'anti-worker policies of the BJP government'. Here are pictures from the 24-hour nationwide strike across India. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Trade union stir against Centre's 'anti-worker policies' partially successful
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp