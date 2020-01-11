Home Entertainment English

'Wasn't happy with the Men in Black sequel', says actor Will Smith

During an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's talk show, the actor said it took him 17 years to come up with third 'Bad Boys' installment.

Hollywood star Will Smith | AP

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Will Smith says he was not happy with the sequel to his iconic film "Men In Black" and hence decided to not go forward with any of his other franchises until he had a right story.

During an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's talk show, the actor said it took him 17 years to come up with third "Bad Boys" installment, "Bad Boys for Life", because he didn't want to make the film for a "cash grab".

"What we tried to do, that was really critical and important to me, is not try to just do the old movies again. You had to take into consideration the time, had to take into consideration how the characters would have grown."

"The reason it took so long is because I didn't want to make it just as a cash grab. You know, 'Hey, everybody loves sequels, let's just do a sequel'.

"I had fumbled a couple of my last sequels. You know, I wasn't happy with the Men in Black sequel," Smith said without revealing if it was his 2002 movie or the 2013 threequel.

"Bad Boys for Life" is scheduled to be released on January 17 in the US.

