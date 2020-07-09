Donnie Yen to star in, produce Golden Empire

By Express News Service

Donnie Yen (Ip Man, Rogue One) will produce and star in a crime drama called Golden Empire, reports Deadline. The Chinese superstar will be essaying a drug lord who is on the most-wanted lists of the U.S and Mexican governments. Golden Empire is being billed as a character-driven film which will explore the inner conflicts of the protagonist. The English-language film, which will be shot in the U.S, is being bankrolled jointly by Yen and Starlight Media’s CEO, Peter Luo.

Yen was picked to play the character owing to his performance as a gangster in the 2017 film, Chasing the Dragon. “The talents of Donnie are undeniable and will be utilized in every imaginable way to bring this epic story to life. Spanning the continents of Asia, North America and South America, Golden Empire is really the first major narco film with an Asian lead that plays to global audiences,” said Luo in a statement. “Showcasing diversity in cinema, while retaining authenticity, has always been a primary focus of ours, and this unique and fascinating story is representative of our mandate.”