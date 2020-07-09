Kenny Sebastian's 'abusive' comments trend on Twitter, comedian says it's fake

By Online Desk

Indian comedian Kenny Sebastian seems to have caught himself in a Twitter scandal after screenshots of obscene comments allegedly made from his profile started making rounds on social media.

Several videos and screenshots are being shared on Twitter of the obscene comments posted by someone with the account name "kennethseb" on Instagram.

The screenshots were shared by a netizen named @desimojito on Twitter which has since gathered more than 4,000 likes.

There were some in support of the comedian who in one of his acts from 2018, had admitted that he purposefully strayed away from comedy on politics in India owing to the intolerant nature towards it in the society.

The buzz seems to have started after Kenny expressed his opinion on the social media platform about the central government's retaliatory ban on TikTok after the India-China clash in eastern Ladakh.

The comedian had said, "Tik Tok situation: People forget that if they can do it to someone else they can do it to you. Also applies to arrests, internet access, rights as a citizen & yeah banning something on the App Store. Feeling apathy cause it doesn’t affect you directly is prehistoric behaviour."

Following which he received flak for not supporting the ban that was carried out in the name of national security.

The response by @ThePlacardGuy read, "Abe rice bag ki dukaan, National security in tiktokiyo ke thumko se zyada important hai. Kabhi toh dimag chala aur kabhi toh hate ki patti aankh se hata ke tweet kar."

After the short-lived banter, the account holder on the social media platform seemed to have attacked the Mumbai-based comedian on his religion following which the actor said that he will be filing a complaint with the Mumbai Police.

So some fake screenshots of me are circulating where I appear to be abusing people. These are manipulated cause I reported an account who was attacking me cause of my religion.I will be approaching the @MumbaiPolice to get this investigated. Please don’t pay heed to any of these. — Kenny Sebastian (@knowkenny) July 8, 2020

He added that the screenshots in which he appears to be abusing people are manipulated. Apparently it is because he reported one of the people who had attacked him for his religion.

The National Commission for Women, India on Twitter also acknowledged the screenshots which showed misogynistic comments and Kenny's claim that they were fake. Chairwoman, Rekha Sharma, has written to the DGP, Maharashtra to probe the case.