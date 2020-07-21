STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hollywood actor Louis Mandylor joins Babu Antony’s next

By Express News Service

We had recently reported about Babu Antony leading Omar Lulu’s next directorial feature Power Star, an action thriller. The actor had said that some international actors will be part of the cast.

The latest update is that Hollywood actor Louis Mandylor has joined the project. Louis is known for My Fat Greek Wedding and its sequel, in which he played the main character’s brother. 

He has also appeared in an episode of Friends called ‘The One With Unagi’ as an acquaintance of Joey Tribbiani (played by Matt Le Blanc).

Sharing the news, Babu Antony said, “During the early discussion stage, Omar Lulu asked me if I could get a Hollywood actor with substantial stardom and martial arts knowledge for an important character. I then contacted some of the American actors I know, including Louis Mandylor, who is a friend.”

The Kayamkulam Kochunni actor added that though he was happy about Louis agreeing to the project, he was initially a bit concerned about his affordability. 

“But Louis told me not to think about his remuneration and that we can do it in the name of friendship. I hope a Hollywood door opens for Malayalam cinema through Power Star.”

The film, scripted by veteran screenwriter Dennis Joseph (Rajavinte Makan), is expected to be a change for Omar Lulu who up until now has been making youth-centric films. He has said recently that Power Star will be only about action. 

The team also released a graphical representation of Babu Antony’s look from the film. Ratheesh Anedath is producing it under the banner of Virtual Films.

