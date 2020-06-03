STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Victoria Mahoney in talks to helm Paramount’s graphic novel adaptation

The main characters of Kill Them All include an ex-cop and a betrayed murderess who have to team up to take down a crime lord residing in the penthouse suite of a 15-storey high-rise.

Filmmaker Victoria Mahoney (Photo | Victoria Mahoney, Instagram)

By Express News Service

Paramount Studios is reportedly developing an adaptation of Kyle Stark’s graphic novel Kill Them All. Victoria Mahoney, who recently undertook second unit directing duties on Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker, is being eyed to helm what is being described as an ode to 90s’ action movies.

Stark is known for the Rick & Morty comic book series on which he is a writer.

The concept seems like a cross between the original Die Hard and The Raid: Redemption. Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec, who wrote Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol, is producing the script penned by James Coyne.

Apart from her Star Wars work, Mahoney has some directing experience in television, having directed some episodes in shows such as American Crime and Power. She also has some acting credits to her name in both film and television.

Mahoney made her directorial debut in 2012 with the indie feature Yelling to the Sky, starring Zoe Kravitz and Jason Clarke. Recently, she collaborated with Ava DuVernay for an Amazon series based on Octavia E Butler’s sci-fi novel Dawn. She has also directed an episode for Jordan Peele and JJ Abrams’ upcoming series Lovecraft Country.

