'Evil Dead 2' star Danny Hicks diagnosed with stage 4 cancer 

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Danny Hicks, best known for playing Jake in 'Evil Dead 2', has revealed that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

The 68-year-old actor made the announcement on his Facebook page on Friday.

"To all of the people that I never got to meet, and the 6,018 die-hard fans that enjoyed my work. I have some bad news. I have been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. I have approximately 1 to 3 years to live.

"But I gotta tell ya, I sure as hell packed a whole bunch of living into my 68 years. I got no change coming back that's for sure. And not too many regrets," he wrote.

Hicks has also worked with Raimi on 'Darkman', 'Intruder' and 'Spider-Man 2'.