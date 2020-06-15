STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Phoebe Waller-Bridge in talks to develop James Bond spin-off

The makers, who brought Golden Globe-winner Waller-Bridge on board to 'spice up' the script of 'No Time to Die', now want her to offer ideas for a film focusing on Mathilde as she trains to become a s

Published: 15th June 2020 07:28 PM

Phoebe Waller-Bridge accepts the award for outstanding writing for a comedy series for 'Fleabag'

By PTI

LONDON: 'Fleabag' star-creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge is reportedly in negotiations with the producers of the James Bond film franchise to work on a spin-off following the iconic British spy's daughter Mathilde.

It was recently revealed that Daniel Craig's Bond in 'No Time to Die' has a five-year-old daughter named Mathilde after the film's call sheet was sold on eBay.

The makers, who brought Golden Globe-winner Waller-Bridge on board to 'spice up' the script of 'No Time to Die', now want her to offer ideas for a film focusing on Mathilde as she trains to become a spy.

"Bond bosses are very excited about 007 having a daughter and creating a new franchise around her.

"It is likely to feature Bond conflicted over having to train her up as an ­assassin combined with Waller-Bridge's ­trademark black humour, shown in 'Killing Eve'. She may just offer ideas and co-produce as roles are yet to be decided, but bosses are keen to give her a big part in the film's production," a source told Mirror.uk.

'No Time to Die', which marks Craig's fifth and final outing as Bond, will hit the theatres in the UK on November 12 and in the US on November 20.

