Celebrating beauty of life as cancer, COVID-19 survivor, says actor-singer Rita Wilson

By Express News Service

Actor Rita Wilson was diagnosed with coronavirus, along with her husband Tom Hanks, in Australia and underwent treatment in the country before returning to their home in the US.



The couple were admitted to a hospital in Queensland and were later discharged. The two then spent some time in self-isolation before returning to America.

Rita Wilson, who is also a cancer survivor, took to Instagram after her return to share her appreciation for life despite all the struggles she has gone through.



She wrote, “This date, March 29, represents a time of great happiness. I was on Broadway starring with Larry David in his play Fish In The Dark before finding out I had been diagnosed with breast cancer. March 29 also marks five years of being cancer-free after having had a bilateral mastectomy. I am so thankful for my health, for the doctors, nurses, friends and family who got me through that time. You, online friends, also need to be thanked because your prayers and optimism were felt deeply.”



Mentioning some of her professional accomplishments, she added, “All of this would not be possible without good health.

So, today, March 29, I am celebrating the beauty of this life, the blessings God has given, and my continued good health, even now as a COVID 19 survivor. Please take a moment today to acknowledge the amazing creation your bodies are and to thank it for doing so much.”



Rita Wilson has acted in numerous TV series including Curb Your Enthusiasm and The Good Wife. She is also a singer and has so far released four albums. She will next be seen in the film Love Is Love Is Love.