STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Celebrating beauty of life as cancer, COVID-19 survivor, says actor-singer Rita Wilson

Rita Wilson, who is also a cancer survivor, took to Instagram after her return to share her appreciation for life despite all the struggles she has gone through.

Published: 31st March 2020 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Actor-singer Rita Wilson recently recovered from coronavirus along with husband Tom Hanks.

By Express News Service

Actor Rita Wilson was diagnosed with coronavirus, along with her husband Tom Hanks, in Australia and underwent treatment in the country before returning to their home in the US.

The couple were admitted to a hospital in Queensland and were later discharged. The two then spent some time in self-isolation before returning to America.

Rita Wilson, who is also a cancer survivor, took to Instagram after her return to share her appreciation for life despite all the struggles she has gone through.

She wrote, “This date, March 29, represents a time of great happiness. I was on Broadway starring with Larry David in his play Fish In The Dark before finding out I had been diagnosed with breast cancer. March 29 also marks five years of being cancer-free after having had a bilateral mastectomy. I am so thankful for my health, for the doctors, nurses, friends and family who got me through that time. You, online friends, also need to be thanked because your prayers and optimism were felt deeply.”

Mentioning some of her professional accomplishments, she added, “All of this would not be possible without good health.

So, today, March 29, I am celebrating the beauty of this life, the blessings God has given, and my continued good health, even now as a COVID 19 survivor. Please take a moment today to acknowledge the amazing creation your bodies are and to thank it for doing so much.”

Rita Wilson has acted in numerous TV series including Curb Your Enthusiasm and The Good Wife. She is also a singer and has so far released four albums. She will next be seen in the film Love Is Love Is Love.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rita Wilson Hollywood Tom Hanks Coronavirus
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp