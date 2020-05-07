Sylvester Stallone working on 'Demolition Man' sequel

By Express News Service

Hollywood filmmaker Sylvester Stallone has said that he is in talks with Warner Bros Studio for a sequel to his Demolition Man (1993).

In an Instagram Q&A session, when the 73-year-old actor was asked if there would be another “Demo Man”, he said, “I think it is coming.”

The original sci-fi action film starred Sandra Bullock. However, the cast of the upcoming film has not been finalised yet.

Stallone said, “We’re working on it right now with Warner Bros and it’s looking fantastic, so that should come out. That’s going to happen.”

Demolition Man revolves around the story of two men, an evil crime lord (Wesley Snipes) and a risk-taking police officer (Stallone).