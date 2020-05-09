Oscar-winning director Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods to debut on Netflix

By Express News Service

The much-awaited Netflix feature film Da 5 Bloods by Oscar-winning filmmaker Spike Lee will premiere on the streaming platform on June 12. The announcement was made by the director in a Twitter post. He also unveiled the first poster of the film. The project is Lee’s follow-up to BlacKkKlansman (2018). He won an Oscar for best-adapted screenplay at the 91st Academy Awards for this film.

Lee has co-written the film with Danny Bilson, Paul Demeo and Kevin Willmott.“The new Spike Lee Joint will drop globally on Netflix—Friday June 12th,” Lee tweeted.The cast members include Chadwick Boseman, Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis, Isiah Whitlock Jr, Paul Walter Hauser, Jean Reno and Jonathan Majors. The film follows the journey of four African American war veterans who return to Vietnam to search for their dead squad leader’s body and a buried treasure.