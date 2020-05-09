STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Oscar-winning director Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods to debut on Netflix

The much-awaited Netflix feature film Da 5 Bloods by Oscar-winning filmmaker Spike Lee will premiere on the streaming platform on June 12.

Published: 09th May 2020 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Spike lee, Trump

Spike Lee holds up brass knuckles reading 'hate' and 'love' from his iconic film 'Do The Right Thing' as he arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

The much-awaited Netflix feature film Da 5 Bloods by Oscar-winning filmmaker Spike Lee will premiere on the streaming platform on June 12. The announcement was made by the director in a Twitter post. He also unveiled the first poster of the film. The project is Lee’s follow-up to BlacKkKlansman (2018). He won an Oscar for best-adapted screenplay at the 91st Academy Awards for this film.

Lee has co-written the film with Danny Bilson, Paul Demeo and Kevin Willmott.“The new Spike Lee Joint will drop globally on Netflix—Friday June 12th,” Lee tweeted.The cast members include Chadwick Boseman, Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis, Isiah Whitlock Jr, Paul Walter Hauser, Jean Reno and Jonathan Majors. The film follows the journey of four African American war veterans who return to Vietnam to search for their dead squad leader’s body and a buried treasure.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Spike Lee Da 5 Bloods
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp