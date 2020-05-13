Cate Blanchett joins projects of Adam McKay, James Gray

By Express News Service

Filmmakers Adam Mckay (The Big Short, Vice) and James Gray (Ad Astra, The Lost City of Z) are reportedly set to direct Cate Blanchett in their upcoming films. She is expected to join these films once she wraps up work in Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley. Gray’s film, titled Armageddon Time, will be based on his experiences in Kew-Forest School in Queens, New York, where Donald Trump was a student and on whose board Fred Trump, his father, served as a member.

McKay’s film, named Don’t Look Up, is said to be about two astronomers on a mission to warn people of an impending disaster. It already has Jennifer Lawrence attached to star and will be Gray’s first project for a streaming platform.

Aside from these two films, reports say Blanchett is also slated to appear in director Eli Roth’s big-screen adaptation of popular video game Borderlands. Meanwhile, the production of Nightmare Alley has been halted due to the pandemic. In the film, Blanchett will be sharing the screen with Bradley Cooper and Rooney Mara.