STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Hailey Baldwin opens up about taking a 'huge leap of faith' on relationship with Justin Bieber

Baldwin and Bieber reignited their romantic flame in the summer of 2018 before getting engaged in July the same year.

Published: 16th May 2020 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

American supermodel Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber. (Photo | Justin Bieber Instagram)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: American supermodel Hailey Baldwin had to look deep within herself in order to give her relationship with now-husband Justin Bieber a real chance at success.

According to Fox News, the 23-year-old model revealed in an interview with Hillsong Channel on Friday, "I think I always knew if we did ever work things out and get back together, it was going to be a situation where it was very serious and we were going to get married or [it] was going to lead to that."

"I didn't necessarily know what the timeline was going to be. I just trusted and I think [it] was such a huge leap of faith ... and I just trusted the people I knew [who] had watched me go through the whole journey with him, without him and then back together with him," Baldwin added.

Hailey, daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, also affirmed that she leaned on her parents during periods of uncertainty and said her mother pushed her to give her connection with the pop music superstar another shot to blossom into something special.

She explained, "I really was leaning on my parents, like, 'If you think this is a bad idea ...' They just absolutely adore him. I think my mom kind of always felt, like, she knew that he was my person, even when I completely did not think so.

ALSO READ | Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber announce new song 'Stuck With U', all proceeds go to COVID-19 relief

"We had gotten back together and I had seen how much he had changed and how different he was in terms of his demeanour, the way he carried himself, the way he was explaining to me what he had been doing with his life and just where he was, was different than he had ever been."

"I've known him for a really, really long time and I just knew. I don't know, it's hard to explain. I was just like, 'Alright, this is it!'": the 'Drop the Mic' host maintained.

Baldwin and Bieber reignited their romantic flame in the summer of 2018 before getting engaged in July the same year. They tied the knot, a year later, in September 2019 in South Carolina in front of friends and family but before that they legally got married in New York City in fall 2018.

Baldwin also said in her conversation that she had "hoped" the 'Baby' crooner "was going to be the person [she] was going to end up with."

"So when we got together [again], it was just, like, 'OK, I trust that this is supposed to be happening,'" she added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hailey Baldwin Justin Bieber
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp