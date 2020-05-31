STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Official 'Friends' cookbook to hit shelves in September 

Written by Amanda Yee, the cookbook is due for release on September 22, which marks the 26th anniversary of the hit NBC sitcom series.

Published: 31st May 2020 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2020 04:47 PM   |  A+A-

'Friends' official reunion on the cards? Yes it is.

Popular sitcom 'Friends'

By PTI

LONDON: A brand new cookbook inspired by the popular sitcom "Friends" is slated to be launched in September.

Titled "Friends: The Official Cookbook", the collection will feature over 70 recipes with different options for chefs of all levels, reported DigitalSpy.

Written by Amanda Yee, the cookbook is due for release on September 22, which marks the 26th anniversary of the hit NBC sitcom series.

From starters, main courses to desserts, each chapter of the book will feature iconic foodie moments, including Phoebe's Grandmother's Cookies, Ross's famous Moist Maker sandwich, Monica's lavish Thanksgiving feast, Rachel's infamous Trifle, from across the show's 10 seasons.

The book is available to pre-order now.

Meanwhile, the six stars -- Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Courteney Cox (Monica), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Matthew Perry (Chandler), Matt LeBlanc (Joey) and David Schwimmer (Ross) -- were scheduled to reunite for a one-off unscripted reunion for HBO Max, the filming of which was pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The shooting of the much-anticipated special is expected to be completed by the end of the summer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp