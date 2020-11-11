STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jonathan Rhys Meyers arrested for DUI, actor released on bail

Jonathan Rhys Meyers was issued a field sobriety test at the scene after officers suspected he was intoxicated.

Published: 11th November 2020 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers

Hollywood actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "The Tudors" star Jonathan Rhys Meyers was arrested on the charge of driving under influence (DUI) over the weekend in California.

The 43-year-old actor was arrested on Sunday in Malibu after his vehicle was involved in a single-car accident, which local law enforcement responded to around 5.00 pm, the Los Angeles County Sheriff in the Malibu/Lost Hills area told Fox News on Tuesday.

Meyers was issued a field sobriety test at the scene after officers suspected he was intoxicated.

The actor, also known for films like "Match Point", "Bend It Like Beckham" and his Golden Globe winning turn in the miniseries "Elvis", was placed under arrest later and jailed until his release on Monday morning at 12.30 am, police records say.

Meyers was given a misdemeanour DUI and was released after posting a USD 5,000 bail.

He is scheduled to appear back in court on February 25.

A representative for Meyers did not immediately respond to request for comment.

According to Page Six, the actor has previously sought treatment for alcoholism and most recently relapsed in September 2017 after his wife, actor Mara Lane, suffered a miscarriage.

On Tuesday, Lane posted footage of Meyers playing in the pool with their three-year-old son Wolf on Instagram.

