STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

My eyeballs felt about three sizes too big: Hollywood actor Hugh Grant reveals past COVID symptoms

The 'Undoing' star told the late-night host that he came down with the usual symptoms that are now commonly associated with the coronavirus such as tightness in his chest and the loss of smell.

Published: 12th November 2020 02:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 02:29 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Hugh Grant

Hollywood actor Hugh Grant (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: English actor and film producer Hugh Grant recently opened up about his battle with COVID-19 during his appearance at 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.'

According to Fox News, during his interview, the 60-year-old star revealed he battled the novel coronavirus back in February. His wife Anna Aberstein also received a positive diagnosis.

The 'Undoing' star told the late-night host that he came down with the usual symptoms that are now commonly associated with the coronavirus such as tightness in his chest and the loss of smell.

He provided rather graphic descriptions of the symptoms as well as some humorous anecdotes about how he reacted to the diagnosis.

The British actor told the show host Colbert as reported by People Magazine, "It started as just a very strange syndrome where I kept breaking into a terrible sweat."

He said he also had "like a poncho of sweat."

"Then my eyeballs felt about three sizes too big and this...a feeling as though an enormous man was sitting on my chest, Harvey Weinstein or someone," Grant continued.

He confirmed he also lost his sense of smell, noting that he at first started "to panic."

"I started sniffing flowers, nothing. And you get more and more desperate. I started sniffing in garbage cans. You know, you want to sniff strangers' armpits because you just can't smell anything," he added.

The actor said he even went home and sprayed his wife's Chanel No. 5 perfume "directly" into his face.

Months have passed and the actor said a test he took last month showed he now has antibodies.

As reported by Fox News, the 'Paddington' star is currently quarantining at home in London with Eberstein and his three kids. He shares two daughters with Eberstein and a son with his ex Tinglan Hong.

According to Fox News, the United Kingdom is in its second coronavirus lockdown of the year since the global health crisis first surged in March. The restrictions are due to an increase in the number of positive cases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hugh Grant COVID 19
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A video of small containers having the logo of Dr. Reddy's and Sputnik V being unloaded from a vehicle went viral on social media on Wednesday. 
Sputnik V vaccines arrive in India, clinical trials shortly
Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference, in Patna (Photo| PTI)
Bihar Poll Results Explained: Why Tejashwi Yadav's RJD got maximum votes but not the CM-seat
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp