STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Meghan Markle says online abuse 'almost unsurvivable'

The 'Suits' actor said part of what the pair hope to accomplish through their advocacy is to emphasise that "we all know what it feels like to have our feelings hurt."

Published: 11th October 2020 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2020 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Duchess of Sussex and Former Americal actress Meghan Markle spoke about the online abuse she encountered when she married into the royal family.

According to People Magazine, Markle recently appeared alongside Prince Harry on the 'Teenager Therapy' podcast, hosted by five seniors at Anaheim high school, California and discussed the toll that social media can take on someone's mental health.

"Yes it's a great way to connect, but it also ends up being a place where there's a lot of disconnection," the Duchess of Sussex said. "I can speak personally too, I'm told that in 2019 I was the most trolled person in the entire world, male or female."

ALSO READ | Not a fan of Meghan Markle: Donald Trump after royal couple urges Americans to vote in US elections

Recalling the same year when she was pregnant with son Archie, she said, "Now, 8 months of that I wasn't even visible -- I was on maternity leave or with a baby. But what was able to be manufactured and churned out, it's almost unsurvivable."

"I don't care if you're 15 or you're 25, if people are saying things about you that aren't true, what that does to your mental and emotional health is so damaging," the 39-years-old added.

As per People Magazine, Meghan and Harry appeared on the podcast for World Mental Health Day. The conversation was recorded earlier this week with three of the five hosts -- Gael, Kayla, and Thomas -- at a coronavirus-compliant shooting location (including masks) in Montecito, California, where the couple recently moved with 1-year-old Archie.

"Vulnerability is not a weakness, showing vulnerability in today's world especially is a strength," Harry, the Duke of Sussex, said. "The more we talk about it the more it becomes normal, and it is normal."

The 'Suits' actor said part of what the pair hope to accomplish through their advocacy is to emphasise that "we all know what it feels like to have our feelings hurt."

More from Entertainment English.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Open war: CM Jagan hits out at HC judges, SC judge Ramana in letter to CJI
Activists hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against the death of Hathras gang rape victim. (Photo | PTI)
Dalit victims of atrocities face double trouble
Two of the accused in the TRP manipulation racket case being produced at Esplanade Court in Mumbai on Friday | PTI
TRP scam: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting calls for report from BARC
Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, founder-chairman, Narayana Health
NMC to create doctors for every district in two years: Dr Devi Shetty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Indian Air Force sets new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass in Leh
President Donald Trump speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
‘Don't Be Afraid Of COVID’: Trump returns to White House, removes mask
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp