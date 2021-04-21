STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Former US Prez George W. Bush comments on Matthew McConaughey's potential run for Texas governor

The former first lady, Laura Bush also appeared with George on the morning telecast, which is co-hosted by their daughter Jenna Bush Hager.

Published: 21st April 2021 02:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2021 02:36 PM   |  A+A-

Matthew_McConaughey

Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey (File | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Former US President George W. Bush recently commented on Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey's potential run for governor of Texas and said that the job is anything but easy.

According to Fox News, while appearing on the show 'Today with Hoda & Jenna', when asked about the possibility of the 51-year-old actor really considering a run for Texas governor, he said, "I read that, Matthew, yeah... I tell you this, it's a tough business."

The former first lady, Laura Bush also appeared with George on the morning telecast, which is co-hosted by their daughter Jenna Bush Hager.

McConaughey had previously said that a gubernatorial run for office in his home Lone Star State is a true consideration. He told 'The Balanced Voice' podcast in March that he was actively "looking into" the question of "What is leadership role?"

The 'Dallas Buyers Club' actor said, "What is my role, what is my category in my next chapter of life that I'm going into now?"

As per Fox News, George Bush also maintained that he had "no idea" if McConaughey had a true shot at winning a political seat. He has previously served as Texas governor from 1995 until 2000. George resigned his post to continue serving as president from 2001 to 2009. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Matthew McConaughey Texas governor Matthew McConaughey texas governor George W. Bush
India Matters
Indian's wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India reports a record of nearly 3 lakh Covid cases, 2,023 deaths
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: Another mutant with major immune escape capacity emerging
Though authorities implemented strict restrictions in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases, Broadway — the commercial hub of Kochi — is still witnessing heavy rush of people | Albin Mathew
Is Kerala paying price for lowering Covid guard?
Anjanadri Hill where Hanuman was born in Treta Yuga, according to the TTD
TTD says Tirumala is birthplace of Lord Hanuman, provides 'evidence'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin COVID 19 vaccine neutralises double mutant strain: ICMR
Over 2,800 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at Mahakumbh so far | express
Double mutant strain of Covid-19 present in Uttarakhand before Mahakumbh 2021
Gallery
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp