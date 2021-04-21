Scorsese’s next Killers of the Flower Moon begins production

By Express News Service

The filming of Martin Scorsese’s much-awaited Killers of The Flower Moon has begun in Oklahoma.

Based on David Grann’s 2017 bestseller, Killers of the Flower Moon is set in 1920s Oklahoma, and centres on the Osage Nation murders, in which members of the Native American tribe were murdered one by one after the group became rich off the oil found underneath their land. As the death toll rose, the newly created FBI took up the case to uncover a chilling conspiracy and one of the most monstrous crimes in US history.

In a statement, Scorsese said, “We are thrilled to finally start production on Killers of the Flower Moon in Oklahoma. To be able to tell this story on the land where these events took place is incredibly important and critical to allowing us to portray an accurate depiction of the time and people. We’re grateful to Apple, the Oklahoma Film and Music Office and The Osage Nation, especially all our Osage consultants and cultural advisors, as we prepare for this shoot. We’re excited to start working with our local cast and crew to bring this story to life on screen and immortalize a time in American history that should not be forgotten.”

According to IndieWire, Scorsese and DiCaprio spent months leading up to the production on meetings with Osage Nation cultural leaders to ensure an accurate depiction of the culture and setting.The cast of the film includes Academy Award winner Leonardo DiCaprio, Academy Award winner Robert De Niro, Emmy Award nominee Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, William Belleau, Louis Cancelmi, Tatanka Means, Michael Abbott Jr, Pat Healy, Scott Shepherd and Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriters Jason Isbell and Sturgill Simpson.

Scorsese is directing the project from a script written by Eric Roth. Scorsese will also produce for Apple Studios and Imperative Entertainment, alongside Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas and DiCaprio’s Appian Way Productions.