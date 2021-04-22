Dakota Johnson to headline Netflix’s Persuasion adaptation

By Express News Service

Dakota Johnson is set to play Anne Elliot in Netflix’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s Persuasion. Theatre director Carrie Cracknell will make her feature directorial debut with this film that will be written by Alice Victoria Winslow.

Netflix said the latest adaptation takes a modern, witty approach to a beloved story while still remaining true to Jane Austen’s classic novel. Living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliot is an unconforming woman with modern sensibilities.

When Frederick Wentworth - ‘the dashing one she once sent away’—crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances, the film’s official logline reads.

Persuasion will be produced by Andrew Lazar, Christina Weiss Lurie with Elizabeth Cantillon Michael Constable and David Fliegel serving as executive producers.