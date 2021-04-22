STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Hilary Duff to star in 'How I Met Your Mother' sequel series

The new show hails from 'This Is Us' co-showrunners and 'Love, Victor' co-creators Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who serve as writers and executive producers.

Published: 22nd April 2021 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

A still from How I Met Your Mother

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Well, it's no 'Lizzie McGuire' revival, but it's something equally exciting! The 'Lizzie McGuire' reboot sadly never found its way to Hulu, but viewers are getting the next best thing: actor Hilary Duff will star in 'How I Met Your Mother' spin-off sequel series, titled 'How I Met Your Father'.

As per Variety, the upcoming series is set to stream on Hulu. The new show hails from 'This Is Us' co-showrunners and 'Love, Victor' co-creators Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who serve as writers and executive producers on the news series.

Duff will produce in addition to starring, with Adam Londy serving as co-executive producer. 20th Television will produce the new series as it did with the original. Aptaker and Berger are currently under an overall deal at the studio.

Hulu's official logline for 'HIMYF' stated, "In the near future, Sophie (Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options."

According to an individual with knowledge of the project, it remains unclear if and how the new show will tie into the original.

Expressing her excitement to star in the series, Duff said, "I've been incredibly lucky in my career to play some wonderful characters and I'm looking forward to taking on the role of Sophie."

She added, "As a huge fan of 'How I Met Your Mother,' I'm honored and even a little nervous that Carter and Craig would trust me with the sequel of their baby. Isaac and Elizabeth are brilliant, and I can't wait to work alongside them and all of their genius. Just fangirling over here getting to join the Hulu Originals and 20th families. I realize these are big shoes to fill and I'm excited to slip my 6 1/2 's in there."

The series brings Duff into the Hulu fold after she unsuccessfully lobbied to move the revival of the Disney Channel series 'Lizzie McGuire' to the streamer from Disney Plus.

Variety previously reported that Duff and series creator Terri Minsky wanted to do a more adult-themed version of the show, whereas Disney wanted something more family-friendly.

In addition to her role in 'Lizzie McGuire', Duff is known for starring in the critically-acclaimed series 'Younger', which started out airing on TV Land before moving to Paramount Plus for its final season.

'How I Met Your Mother' ran on CBS from 2005 to 2014. The pop culture phenomenon starred Josh Radnor (Ted Mosby), Cobie Smulders (Robin Scherbatsky), Neil Patrick Harris (Barney Stinson), Jason Segel (Marshall Erikson) and Alyson Hannigan (Lily Aldrin).

Bob Saget provided the voice of the narrator, an older version of Radnor's character Ted Mosby.

The series followed Radnor's character Ted Mosby, who tells his children the story of how he met their mother. In its nine-season run, 'HIMYM' earned multiple Emmy wins and Golden Globe recognition.

Months before the sitcom's series finale aired in 2014, a 'How I Met Your Dad' spinoff series was announced. Greta Gerwig was signed on to star but CBS ultimately passed on the project.

Two years later, Deadline reported that the series was being renamed to 'How I Met Your Father' and getting brand new characters. Aptaker and Berger were additionally tapped to write the show, but the project was later put on hold in 2017.

It's currently uncertain when 'How I Met Your Father' will release on Hulu. Meanwhile, the final season of 'Younger' is currently streaming on Paramount+, with the finale slated for June 10. But that may not be the last you see of Duff's character Kelsey Peters from the series. Show creator Darren Star is in the process of developing a spinoff series.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hilary Duff How I met your mother
India Matters
Odisha government has decided to ramp up testing, tracking and isolation in the BMC area in view of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.
Maharashtra, UP among 10 states that account for over 75%t of new Covid cases 
FILE | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wears a deserted look as Maharashtra undergoes a weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
Lockdown in Maharashtra, inter-city, inter-dist travel banned
The chopper with baby Riya and her mother lands in the village. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Family’s first girl child in 35 years brought home by helicopter in Rajasthan
For representational purposes (File | AP)
Fearing 'extremist' tag, Xinjiang's Uyghur Muslims not fasting in Ramzan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Website shows availability but Hyderabad hospitals face shortage of oxygen beds
A man carries a cylinder filled with medical oxygen at a plant in New Delhi on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Over 2500 ambulance calls daily from COVID patients in Delhi for past one week: Data
Gallery
A man waits for the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19, placed near bodies of other victims, in New Delhi, India. (Photo | AP)
Lockdowns return, clamour for oxygen: India being overrun by massive virus surge
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp