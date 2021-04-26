STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Oscars 2021: In a surprise, Anthony Hopkins wins best actor for 'The Father'

It was a surprise win for the actor as many expected the Academy to honour late star Chadwick Boseman for his performance in 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'.

Published: 26th April 2021 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Anthony Hopkins in 'The Father'

Anthony Hopkins in 'The Father' (Photo| IMDb)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Veteran Hollywood star Anthony Hopkins won the best actor award at the 93rd Academy Awards for his role in "The Father". It was a surprise win for the actor as many expected the Academy to honour late star Chadwick Boseman for his performance in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom".

In the last few weeks actor Riz Ahmed had also emerged as a challenger for his performance in "Sound of Metal". Boseman died in 2020 after a secret four-year battle with colon cancer. Other nominees in the category were Gary Oldman and Steven Yeun.

It is the second Academy award for the 83-year-old actor after his widely loved turn as serial killer Hannibal Lector in 1991 movie "The Silence of the Lambs". Hopkins had earned nominations in the past for his roles in "The Remains of the Day" and "Nixon" and as a best supporting actor for "The Two Popes" and "Amistad".

Directed and co-written by Florian Zeller, "The Father", is adapted from his own critically acclaimed play 'Le Pere' ('The Father'), which takes a raw and unflinching look at dementia, examining how the lines between reality and delusion blur as the disease takes over.

It revolves around an ageing man, Anthony (Hopkins) who battles his own diminishing mind. When his caring daughter (Olivia Colman) is forced to choose between the ailing parent and moving to Paris with her new found love, the duo's bond is put to the ultimate test.

The film also features actors Mark Gatiss and Imogen Poots. The veteran star has already won British Academy Film Awards for "The Father". Hopkins will next be seen in indie feature film "Where Are You", alongside his "Westworld" co-star Angela Sarafyan as well as actors Camille Rowe, Madeline Brewer, Mickey Sumner and Ray Nicholson.

Valentina De Amicis and Riccardo Spinotti will co-direct the film from a screenplay they wrote with Matt Handy.

