Florence Pugh to lead The Wonder adaptation

By Express News Service

Little Women fame Florence Pugh is all set to star in a new adaptation of Emma Donoghue’s novel, The Wonder.

“The Wonder revolves around a young girl in 1859 Ireland, who stops eating and drinking but still lives without ailments. A nurse named Lib Wright travels to the small village in the Irish Midlands to witness the strange phenomena.

What ensues is a biting psychological thriller, and a meditation on good and evil,” the book’s synopsis reads. A Fantastic Woman director Sebasti’n Lelio will direct from a script by Alice Birch. Birch previously wrote the screenplay of the 2016 drama Lady Macbeth.