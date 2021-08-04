STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dev Patel-starrer 'The Green Knight' to release in Indian theatres on Aug 27

"The Green Knight" follows the journey of Sir Gawain, played by Patel, King Arthur's reckless and headstrong nephew who seeks to confront the eponymous Green Knight.

Published: 04th August 2021 04:45 PM

Dev Patel as Sir Gawain in 'The Green Knight'

Dev Patel as Sir Gawain in 'The Green Knight'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Fantasy epic "The Green Knight", starring Dev Patel, will hit the Indian screens on August 27.

The film, directed by David Lowery, will be released theatrically in the country by PVR Pictures.

"The Green Knight" follows the journey of Sir Gawain, played by Patel, King Arthur's reckless and headstrong nephew who seeks to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a mythical, dangerous and gigantic entity.

Actor Ralph Ineson plays the Green Knight, Sean Harris stars as King Arthur and Alicia Vikander as Esel.

Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Joint MD, PVR Ltd. said the team is excited to release the film after an "unprecedented year for the global entertainment industry" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is reassuring to have cinemas reopen across the country and in most parts of the world. With the growing interest in 'The Green Knight' and our other films as a result of their recognition from the audiences and critics, we are looking forward to showing 'The Green Knight' to audiences on the big screen," Bijli said in a statement.

Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVR Pictures said the team is aiming to start a "steady supply" of international films.

"No one wants films back on the big screens more than we do. We are looking forward to supporting our partners in exhibition with the release of 'The Green Knight' on August 27 and with a steady supply of other world-class films, while also giving moviegoers an opportunity to see some amazing films. We are grateful to our movie studios and filmmaking partners for working with us and responding to these circumstances," Gianchandani said.

"The Green Knight" was theatrically released in the United States on July 30.

In India, several states, including Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Punjab, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, have permitted cinemas to resume operations.

Delhi has also allowed theatres to open at 50 per cent capacity.

