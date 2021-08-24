Emma Appleton, Bel Powley to headline 'Everything I Know About Love' series at BBC One

By PTI

LONDON: "The Witcher" star Emma Appleton and "The Morning Show" actor Bel Powley will play the lead roles in upcoming BBC One series "Everything I Know About Love".

The show is based on writer Dolly Alderton's own internationally bestselling memoir of the same title, BBC said in a press release.

Appleton and Powley will star as two childhood best friends Maggie and Birdy, respectively, in the seven-episode series, which will be directed by China Moo-Young.

Set in a 2012 London house-share with flashbacks to suburban adolescence in the early noughties, the series is an unflinching deep dive into bad dates, heartaches and humiliations.

The cast also include Marli Siu as Nell, Jordan Peters as Neil, while making their on-screen TV debuts are Aliyah Odoffin as Amara, Connor Finch as Street and Ryan Bown as Nathan.

"I am beyond thrilled with every actor we have on board for 'Everything I Know About Love'. Aisha Bywaters has helped us find our dream cast and we are so excited to see them inhabit the world of the show and bring its stories and relationships to life," Alderton said in a statement.

The project will be produced by NBCUniversal International Studios' Working Title Television for BBC One.

Alderton will also serve as executive producer alongside Jo McClellan, Surian Fletcher-Jones, Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner.

"Everything I Know About Love" will soon start shooting in Manchester and London.

It will air on BBC One in 2022.