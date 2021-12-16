STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
20th Century Studios acquires Awkwafina, Sandra Oh's sister comedy

Published: 16th December 2021 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2021 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Sandra Oh.

Sandra Oh. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actors Awkwafina and Sandra Oh's untitled comedy movie has landed at Disney-owned 20th Century Studios.

The project, which comes from Gloria Sanchez Productions, was earlier set up at Netflix but the streaming service recently let it move back to the market.

According to Deadline, 20th Century Studios aggressively bid for the project and bagged it.

The banner is now prioritising the project in development.

"Hocus Pocus" sequel writer Jen D'Angelo is penning the feature film, which will star Oh as a lonely recluse whose life is upended when her train-wreck sister (Awkwafina) vows to mend their relationship by helping her fulfil a lifelong dream of participating in her favourite game show.

Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell are producing the project for Gloria Sanchez along with Itay Reiss and Maggie Haskins from Artists First, as well as Awkwafina, Oh and D'Angelo.

Awkwafina most recently starred in Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings".

She will next star opposite Oscar winner Mahershala Ali in Apple film "Swan Song".

Oh, star of the acclaimed series 'Killing Eve,' was recently seen in the Netflix show "The Chair".

She is set to feature in Paramount's "Tiger's Apprentice".
 

