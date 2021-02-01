STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at Cecil Hotel's trailer gives you 'deadly, dark' history of a crime scene

A hotel with a notorious past, a bizarre case of a student going missing and a few CCTV footages from the hotel -- Netflix presents to you 'Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel.

Published: 01st February 2021 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel.

A still from 'Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel'. (YouTube Screengrab)

By Online Desk

'Is there a room here that somebody hasn't died in?' says the manager of Cecil Hotel in the trailer of this new true crime series by Netflix.

Netflix is giving its users a gritty, dark and mysterious series to binge on this Febraury. The trailer of 'Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel' was released on January 26.

The docuseries focuses on the history of Cecil Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles, US, which is known to many locals and tourists as 'LA's deadliest hotel'.

The latest chapter in the Cecil's history involves the disappearance of college student Elisa Lam. The 21-year-old Canadian college student was later found naked and dead inside a water tank on the roof of the Cecil Hotel in 2013, as reported by Los Angeles Times.

But how did it happens?

Set to release of February 10, the investigative thriller aims to unravel the mysteries behind the death of the student and what followed next. 

'Go inside what some call LA's deadliest hotel in the new docuseries Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel on February 10.' wrote popular entertainment streamer Netflix on Twitter.

The crime series will also dive into the 'notorious history' of the 'infamous hotel', which was once the rest stop of well-known serial killer Richard Ramirez, also known as 'Night Stalker.' 

WATCH TRAILER:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Netflix True Crime True Crime Series The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel Cecil Hotel
India Matters
A man walks past a mural depicting the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
25% Indians now have antibodies against COVID-19, shows ICMR's latest serosurvey
Image for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
8,500 km of highway projects to be awarded in FY22; Rs 25,000 crore earmarked for Bengal: FM
Image for representation
Eligibility for claiming tax holiday, capital gains exemption extended till Mar 2022: FM
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa inspected Smart City projects in the central business district of Bengaluru. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Karnataka govt plans biggest township with 30,000 sites

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Barricading at Ghazipur border to stop farmers from marching towards the national capital, during their ongoing agitation against centre's farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers Protest: Suspension of internet service extended at borders
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi (Photo | AP)
Myanmar military declares one-year state of emergency, Suu Kyi detained
Gallery
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginni
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp