STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Jennifer Lawrence gets injured on set of movie 'Don't Look Up'

The extent of Lawrence's injury is not yet known but the Oscar winner is currently recuperating.

Published: 06th February 2021 01:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence

Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence was injured during the shooting of her upcoming movie "Don't Look Up" in Boston and is recovering now.

According to Deadline, the incident happened when a planned explosion in the early-morning hours of Friday went awry, sending glass flying and cutting Lawrence near her eye.

The extent of Lawrence's injury is not yet known but the Oscar winner is currently recuperating.

Production was halted for the day after the accident.

Being directed by Adam McKay, "Don't Look Up" will also feature Leonardo DiCaprio alongside a host of actors including Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Timothee Chalamet, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, Matthew Perry, singer Ariana Grande, Melanie Lynskey and Ron Perlman.

Lawrence and DiCaprio are playing two astronomers, who, upon discovering that a meteor will strike the Earth in six months, go on a media tour to try to warn the world but find an unreceptive and unbelieving populace.

McKay, known for critically-acclaimed movies such as "Vice" and "The Big Short", is directing from his own script.

The filmmaker is also producing the project through his Hyperobject Industries banner with Kevin Messick.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jennifer Lawrence Jennifer Lawrence injury Don't Look Up
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi enlists welfare measures taken for farmers in last 6 years
Shambhu Highway blocked during ‘chakka jam’ in Patiala
'Understand farmers pain, stop your monologue': Opposition tears into govt
Gallery
Seventeen young women, mostly from villages across Karnataka, are training to shoot, handle explosives, rappel, rope walk, handle terror, as they build grit and endurance, for 12 hours a day. (Photo | EPS)
Deploying soon: Karnataka Police's first batch of all-woman Garuda commandos
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp