STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Miranda Lambert recalls recent hit-and-run accident

She recounted stopping in Greensboro, Georgia near Lake Oconee and choosing to stay for an extra night "because it was so beautiful."

Published: 06th February 2021 06:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 06:00 PM   |  A+A-

Miranda Lambert performs at the Girls' Night Out: Superstar Women of Country

Miranda Lambert performs at the Girls' Night Out: Superstar Women of Country. (AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert recently recounted a scary moment on the road with her husband Brendan McLoughlin.

The 'Settling down' singer took to Instagram on Thursday (local time) to share a handful of photos of a silver camper soaking in a sunset, as well as a snap of herself inside the camper, her dogs napping together and a video of some of the damage the camper sustained during a recent trip.

"Y'all we made it home to Nashville. A few days earlier than planned," Lambert wrote in the caption.

She recounted stopping in Greensboro, Georgia near Lake Oconee and choosing to stay for an extra night "because it was so beautiful."

After an evening of making friends over dinner, the couple had an intense encounter on the road.

"Unfortunately on the way home going through Atlanta, a person in a small car with temp plates was driving erratically and tried to squeeze between us and [a] semi-truck going 70 on I-20 W. It hit the airstream on the passenger side and sent us into the left lane. We fishtailed pretty good but got on the shoulder as quickly as possible to assess the damage," Lambert recalled.

"Nobody was hurt," the star assured her fans, but added that "nobody stopped either and the car sped away."

"We are so thankful that nothing worse happened. Our vehicle and trailer were driveable so we made a report and hauled home," "I called mama right away to say that I know her prayers are always heard cause I know she prays for us every morning about 4:30 am. Especially when we are on the road," she said.

The singer also praised her beau for keeping the trailer "pretty steady for being side swiped."

"Thanks to @airstream_inc and @southland_rv, we are gonna be repaired and back to our vagabond ways soon. Anyway, overall it was an amazing trip and we learned we have a lot to see and a lot to be grateful for," Lambert concluded.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Miranda Lambert
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi enlists welfare measures taken for farmers in last 6 years
Shambhu Highway blocked during ‘chakka jam’ in Patiala
'Understand farmers pain, stop your monologue': Opposition tears into govt
Gallery
Seventeen young women, mostly from villages across Karnataka, are training to shoot, handle explosives, rappel, rope walk, handle terror, as they build grit and endurance, for 12 hours a day. (Photo | EPS)
Deploying soon: Karnataka Police's first batch of all-woman Garuda commandos
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp