Mr and Mrs Smith TV series in the making

A Mr and Mrs Smith series is in development at Amazon studios, with Donald Glover (Atlanta) and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) set to executively produce and star in it.

Hollywood actor Donald Glover (Photo | AP)

The original 2005 film from New Regency starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie as married secret agents who are unaware of each other’s identities. The film grossed $487 million worldwide during its release

Glover and Waller-Bridge will executively produce, with co-creator and executive producer Francesca Sloane (Atlanta, Fargo), who will serve as showrunner, and executive producers Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer (New Regency), and Jenny Robins (Wells Street Films).

“Mr. and Mrs. Smith is an iconic property, and we can’t wait to see how Donald, Phoebe and Francesca make it their own. We’re thrilled to be working with them, and with such great partners at New Regency,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios

Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer of New Regency said, “Having had the pleasure of successful collaborations with the incredibly talented Donald Glover, most recently on Guava Island, we all started talking about other projects to do together and when he suggested the idea of a new take and iteration on the New Regency film, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, we jumped at the chance to get going right away."

Adding Phoebe and her company Wells Street Films as a collaborator and co-star takes everything up another level and makes the project worthy of a reimagining for both new audiences and past fans of the original film.

