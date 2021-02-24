STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Tom Holland, others unveil first photos of 'Spider-Man 3' with a hilarious twist

In the photo, Holland's Peter Parker/Spider-Man is seen looking off-camera alongside Zendaya's character M.J. and Jacob Batalon's Ned Leeds.

Published: 24th February 2021 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

Robert Downey Jr and Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Far From Home (Photo | IMDB)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Actor Tom Holland and other cast members of 'Spider-Man 3' unveiled their first looks from the upcoming Marvel film but with a hilarious twist.

The actors shared stills from the movie on Instagram while joking about the titles of the forthcoming film. Holland shared a few glimpses from the movie on the photo-sharing application on Tuesday while adding a funny title for the movie.

"So excited to announce the new Spider-Man title. Can't wait for you a lot to see what we have been up to. Love from Atlanta," Holland wrote, while also sharing another slide in the post with the title, 'Spider-Man: Phone Home', a play on the 1982 film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

In the photo, Holland's Peter Parker/Spider-Man is seen looking off-camera alongside Zendaya's character M.J. and Jacob Batalon's Ned Leeds.

Batalon followed suit sharing a new and different photo from the movie (although from the same scene), writing, "We're so excited to share the TITLE of our new movie!! Swipe right for the big reveal!! also enjoy this exclusive still from the movie, just an extra gift from us."

Batalon's suggested title read 'Spider-Man: Home-Wrecker', to which Holland responded in the comments with, "Wait what?!?!?!?"

Zendaya also shared a new photo, writing in the caption on Instagram, "So excited to announce the new Spider-Man title. So proud of this one...FOS is back!"

The 24-year-old star's title suggestion read 'Spider-Man: Home Slice'. Holland jokingly commented, "Right... I have had enough of this! I'm calling Jon," referring to the film's director Jon Watts.

Holland teased the third entry into the 'Spider-Man' movie franchise in an interview with Variety saying, "it's the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made."

Holland added, "You sit down, read the script, and see what they're trying to do, and they're succeeding. It's really impressive. I've never seen a standalone superhero movie quite like it. And I'm just, you know, again, that lucky little s-- who happens to be Spider-Man in it."

He continued, "We got a lot more shooting to do. We started before Christmas and shot for like seven weeks. We stopped for the Christmas break, and then we're starting again. I'm just as excited as everyone else to see it, let alone be a part of it."

The upcoming installment is being helmed by Jon Watts with Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers writing the script. The Marvel film will also feature actors Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, and Marisa Tomei. Sony is planning to release the film on December 17, 2021. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tom Holland Spider-Man 3 Marvel film
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
8,807 new Covid cases, 80 deaths in Maharashtra, Mumbai reports 1,167 infections
File photo of passengers arrived from UK to Chennai being taken to quarantine centre. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Home quarantine for those coming to TN from Kerala, Maharashtra
Representational Image.
Telangana among top four states with rise in active Covid cases
The underlying conditions have been defined by a special panel of doctors appointed by the government. (Representational Photo)
45+ with co-morbidities? Your Covid jab window opens on March 1

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp