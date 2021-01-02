STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bruce Willis' daughter Rumer Willis celebrates four years of sobriety: So grateful

Published: 02nd January 2021 05:20 PM

American actress and singer, Rumer Willis who is also the daughter of actor Bruce Willis and Demi Moore

American actress and singer, Rumer Willis who is also the daughter of actor Bruce Willis and Demi Moore. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Rumer Willis is celebrating four years of being sober and says she is "grateful" to have given her health and well-being a priority above any thing else.

The 32-year-old actor marked four years sober on Instagram with an inspiring message and a couple of selfies.

"4 Years Sober Today!!! So grateful for choosing myself above any need to distract or numb out. Especially this past year when so much has come up for not just myself but the world. I feel immense gratitude that even when I have no escape from the feelings that come up no matter hard or painful they may be, I try my best to live through them and come out the other side," she wrote.

Willis said even though 2020 brought up many challenges, she chose to rise and that gave her the motivation to love herself.

"For anyone and everyone who is struggling or has a desire to get sober know that it is not a one size fits all process but it's one day at a time. I don't have all the answers, I know what has worked for me but always here to lend support or just listen," she added.

The actor, daughter of Hollywood stars Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, has been open about her journey of staying sober over the past several years.

In July 2017 she shared on Instagram that she was six months sober.

