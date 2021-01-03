Madonna visits Mercy James Pediatric Hospital to spend time with children 

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American singer and songwriter Madonna who is enjoying her homecoming trip to Malawi in Africa visited the Mercy James Institute for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care on Sunday and spent time with the children there.

The 'Queen of Pop' took to her Instagram on Sunday and shared a video of her visit to the Mercy James Pediatric Hospital. In the caption for the video, she wrote "Visiting Mercy James Pediatric Hosptial...........3 Years in and going strong. ! Thanks to Dr. Borgstein and the incredible team of health care workers that make it possible to save childrens lives everyday! Thank you folks around the world that continue to support @raisingmalawi [?] #comealive #mercyjamescenter."

In the video, Madonna can be seen playfully interacting with the children at the hospital while talking to the health officials working there. The post from the 'Hurry Up' singer received more than a lakh likes within a span of two hours.

The Mercy James Institute for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care is an NGO, founded by Madonna, in collaboration with the Malawian health ministry in the year 2017.