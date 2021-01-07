STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Grammy Awards 2021 postponed to March 14 in view of COVID crisis

The 2021 Grammy Awards nominations are all about women power with Beyonce, Taylor Swift, and Dua Lipa leading the way.

Published: 07th January 2021 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Grammy Awards

Grammy Awards (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

The 2021 Grammy Awards ceremony has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. The show, which will be hosted by The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah, was originally scheduled for January 31.

The ceremony is now scheduled to be held on March 14. The official Twitter handle of Recording Academy shared the news on Wednesday.

Recording Academy and CBS, the network broadcasting the show, said in a statement, “The deteriorating Covid situation in Los Angeles, with hospital services being overwhelmed, ICUs having reached capacity, and new guidance from state and local governments have all led us to conclude that postponing our show was the right thing to do. Nothing is more important than the health and safety of those in our music community and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly on producing the show.”

“We want to thank all of the talented artists, the staff, our vendors and especially this year’s nominees for their understanding, patience and willingness to work with us as we navigate these unprecedented times,” the statement further read.The statement is signed by Harvey Mason JR., Chair & Interim President/CEO of the Recording Academy; Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music, Live Events and Alternative Programming, CBS; and Ben Winston, Grammy Awards Executive Producer, Fulwell 73 Productions.

Meanwhile, the 2021 Grammy Awards nominations are all about women power with Beyonce, Taylor Swift, and Dua Lipa leading the way.

Beyonce is leading the contender at the 2021 Grammy Awards with nine nods. She is followed by Taylor Swift, Roddy Ricch and Dua Lipa, who earned six nominations each.

